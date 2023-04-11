Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 5.38%, and the highest has been 16.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.08 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEI is 0.36%, an increase of 700.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 14,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Asset Management holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 206.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 54.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

TMLDX - Thrivent Multidimensional Income Fund Class S holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 278.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEI by 66.46% over the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

