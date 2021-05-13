Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.9, the dividend yield is 12.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEI was $7.9, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.06 and a 10.18% increase over the 52 week low of $7.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEI Dividend History page.

