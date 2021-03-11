Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.5% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.54, the dividend yield is 8.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEI was $7.54, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.54 and a 19.3% increase over the 52 week low of $6.32.

