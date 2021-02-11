Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.89% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.75, the dividend yield is 6.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEI was $7.75, representing a -17.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.39 and a 22.63% increase over the 52 week low of $6.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEI Dividend History page.

