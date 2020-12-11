Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.88, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEI was $7.88, representing a -16.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.39 and a 24.68% increase over the 52 week low of $6.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.