Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TEI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Symbol: TEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.33, changing hands as high as $6.37 per share. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.85 per share, with $7 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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