Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Reports Management Fee Reduction - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) announced a management fee reduction, which will become effective on April 1, 2022. The management fee reduction was approved by the board of trustees on February 28, 2022. Management thinks the reduced management fee will benefit shareholders.

The new annualized fee rate will be: 1.10%; 1.05%; and 1.00% respectively for net assets up to and including $1 billion; over $1 billion, up to and including $2 billion; and in excess of $2 billion. The fee will be payable at the end of each calendar month.

