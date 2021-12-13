Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 68.95% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMF was $16.97, representing a -19.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.96 and a 6.86% increase over the 52 week low of $15.88.

EMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the emf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.