Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.657 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMF was $18.56, representing a 0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.44 and a 97.45% increase over the 52 week low of $9.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.