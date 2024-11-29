Temple & Webster Updates on Director’s Share Transactions

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd announced a change in director Conrad Yiu’s shareholding, as he exercised options to acquire 181,026 ordinary shares. These shares were then transferred from his direct holding to an indirect holding under Bariloche Investments Pty Limited. The exercise price of the options was $0.9943, with a nominal transfer share price of $11.53.

