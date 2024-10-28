News & Insights

Temple & Webster Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

October 28, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Stephen Heath and the approval of the Non-Executive Directors’ Equity Plan. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans and governance. As Australia’s largest online furniture and homewares retailer, Temple & Webster continues to leverage its innovative drop-shipping model to enhance its market position.

