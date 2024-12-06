Temple & Webster Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 150,524 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, which will not be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s efforts to motivate and retain talent, potentially impacting its future performance and investor interest.

