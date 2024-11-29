Temple & Webster Issues New Securities Impacting Market

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.
Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 181,026 ordinary fully paid securities, marking a significant development for the company. This move, dated November 27, 2024, could potentially influence the company’s market performance and investor interest. Market participants may want to keep an eye on how these new securities impact Temple & Webster’s stock dynamics.
