Temple & Webster Initiates New Share Buy-Back

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster, Australia’s largest online furniture and homeware retailer, has announced an on-market share buy-back program of up to $30 million, set to start on June 17, 2024, and potentially run for 12 months. The buy-back reflects the company’s solid financial position, with over $100 million in cash reserves and no debt, and follows a successful prior buy-back where 4.2 million shares were repurchased. The company will continue to evaluate the market and may adjust the program as needed, maintaining the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

For further insights into AU:TPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.