Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Price Target Increased by 25.66% to 6.58

The average one-year price target for Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) has been revised to 6.58 / share. This is an increase of 25.66% from the prior estimate of 5.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.18 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.77% from the latest reported closing price of 6.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temple & Webster Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPW is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 5,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,381K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 36.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 883K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 76.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 556K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 27.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 547K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 381K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.