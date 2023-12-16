Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Price Target Increased by 15.65% to 7.85

The average one-year price target for Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) has been revised to 7.85 / share. This is an increase of 15.65% from the prior estimate of 6.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.46 to a high of 9.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.66% from the latest reported closing price of 9.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temple & Webster Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPW is 0.04%, an increase of 39.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.36% to 6,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,447K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 64.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 883K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 610K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 71.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 550K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 61.32% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 536K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

