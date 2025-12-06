Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Price Target Decreased by 24.90% to 20.05

The average one-year price target for Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) has been revised to $20.05 / share. This is a decrease of 24.90% from the prior estimate of $26.69 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.95 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.73% from the latest reported closing price of $13.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temple & Webster Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPW is 0.09%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 12,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,938K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 13.70% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 893K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 47.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 123.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 874K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 7.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 663K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPW by 30.68% over the last quarter.

