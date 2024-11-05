Temple & Webster Engages in Daily Share Buy-back

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with 17,837 securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back strategy aimed at consolidating the company’s share value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

