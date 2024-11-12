Temple & Webster Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that they have repurchased a total of 226,767 ordinary fully paid securities, with 10,500 bought back on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into AU:TPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.