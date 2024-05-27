News & Insights

Temple & Webster Announces Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a new on-market buy-back for its ordinary fully paid shares. The notification, dated May 28, 2024, indicates that the home furnishing company is taking a strategic step to repurchase its own shares from the market. This move could potentially signal confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects to investors.

