Tempest Therpeutics options imply 22.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Tempest Therpeutics is normal with calls leading puts 22:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 22.5%, or 23c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.3%.
