Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Price Target Increased by 38.30% to 22.10

The average one-year price target for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) has been revised to 22.10 / share. This is an increase of 38.30% from the prior estimate of 15.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 439.03% from the latest reported closing price of 4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempest Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPST is 0.01%, an increase of 177.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.67% to 3,827K shares. The put/call ratio of TPST is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,123K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 54.63% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing a decrease of 53.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 64.46% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 406K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 219K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 44.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARa, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate the cGAS/STING pathway selectively. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors.

