Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Tempest Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TPST) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated August 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 365.56% from the latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempest Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPST is 0.00%, an increase of 99.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.62% to 322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing a decrease of 52.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 125.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 62.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 567.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 20.55% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 19K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 35.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPST by 92.01% over the last quarter.

