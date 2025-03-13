News & Insights

BioTech
TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance For Phase 2 Trial Of TPST-1495 In FAP

March 13, 2025 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics (TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer therapies, announced Thursday that it has received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for its Phase 2 clinical trial of TPST-1495, a novel dual receptor inhibitor of prostaglandin or PGE2 signaling, for the treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis or FAP.

The clearance follows the successful submission of the IND application for evaluating TPST-1495 in patients with FAP, a high-risk condition that significantly increases the risk of gastrointestinal cancers.

The Phase 2 trial will be conducted in collaboration with the Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network and supported by the National Cancer Institute or NCI.

The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TPST-1495 in reducing duodenal polyp burden in FAP patients, with additional objectives to assess polyp burden reduction in the retained rectum or IPAA.

This IND clearance represents a significant milestone for Tempest and its commitment to developing innovative treatments for cancer prevention. The trial is set to begin later this year, with results expected in 2026.

Currently, TPST is trading at $0.85 up by 5.19 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.