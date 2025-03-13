Tempest Therapeutics Receives FDA Approval to Advance Phase 2 Trial of TPST-1495 for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Tempest Therapeutics receives FDA approval for Phase 2 trial of TPST-1495 in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that the U.S. FDA has granted a "Study May Proceed" letter for their Phase 2 clinical trial of TPST-1495, a novel dual receptor inhibitor aimed at treating Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a condition that significantly heightens the risk of various gastrointestinal cancers. This trial, supported by the Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network and the National Cancer Institute, will assess the efficacy and safety of TPST-1495 in reducing polyp burden in FAP patients who have previously undergone colectomy. The chief medical officer, Dr. Sam Whiting, highlighted the significance of this trial in developing new cancer treatment options for high-risk patients. The study is set to begin this year, marking a crucial step forward for the company in their mission to combat cancer through innovative therapeutics.

Potential Positives

Tempest Therapeutics received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for its Phase 2 clinical trial of TPST-1495, demonstrating regulatory progress in developing new cancer treatments.



The trial will focus on patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), indicating the company is addressing urgent medical needs in a high-risk patient population.



This initiative is financially supported by the National Cancer Institute, highlighting collaborative efforts and potential for securing additional funding and resources for further research.



The trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TPST-1495, which could enhance the company's portfolio of cancer therapeutics if successful.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially making it difficult for investors to assess the company's actual future performance.

The reliance on external funding from the National Cancer Institute raises questions about the company's financial independence and long-term sustainability.

The potential for unexpected safety or efficacy issues during clinical trials could jeopardize the product's development and the company’s reputation in the industry.

FAQ

What is TPST-1495 and its significance?

TPST-1495 is a novel dual receptor inhibitor being developed for treating Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, a condition increasing GI cancer risk.

When will the Phase 2 clinical trial for TPST-1495 begin?

The Phase 2 clinical trial for TPST-1495 is set to begin this year, as announced by Tempest Therapeutics.

Who is funding the TPST-1495 trial?

The trial for TPST-1495 is financially supported by the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Prevention.

What are the primary objectives of the TPST-1495 study?

The primary objective is to assess the efficacy of TPST-1495 in reducing duodenal polyp burden in FAP patients.

Where is Tempest Therapeutics headquartered?

Tempest Therapeutics is headquartered in Brisbane, California, where it focuses on developing cancer therapeutics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $TPST stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BRISBANE, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class



1



targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that the Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate TPST-1495, the company’s novel dual receptor inhibitor of prostaglandin (PGE2) signaling, in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).





“Receiving the FDA’s clearance to proceed with our Phase 2 clinical trial for TPST-1495, our second clinical program, in FAP marks an important step forward in developing new treatment options for patients suffering from this high-risk disease that significantly increases the risk of multiple GI cancers,” said Sam Whiting M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of R&D of Tempest. “This collaboration with the Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network, financially supported by the National Cancer Institute’s Division of Cancer Prevention, underscores the urgent need for innovative approaches in cancer prevention, and we look forward to advancing this potential promising therapy to help patients facing this difficult disease."





The Phase 2 study in patients with FAP will begin this year and will be run by the Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network and funded by the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) Division of Cancer Prevention.







About the TPST-1495 FAP Study







The planned Phase 2 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of TPST-1495 in patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) who have previously undergone colectomy. The primary efficacy objective is to assess the activity of TPST-1495 in reducing duodenal polyp burden in patients with FAP comparing baseline endoscopy to endoscopy after 6 months of treatment with TPST-1495. Additional objectives include reduction of polyp burden in retained rectum or IPAA and to assess the safety of TPST-1495.







About Tempest Therapeutics







Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at



www.tempesttx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)) concerning Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Tempest Therapeutics, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management of Tempest Therapeutics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could”, “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding: the design, initiation, progress, timing, scope and results of clinical trials, including the anticipated Phase 3 study for amezalpat; anticipated therapeutic benefit and regulatory development of the Company’s product candidates the Company’s ability to advance into a late-stage clinical company; and the Company’s ability to achieve its operational plans. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tempest Therapeutics as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. Any factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Tempest Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tempest Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Tempest Therapeutics.







Investor & Media Contacts:







Sylvia Wheeler





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com







Aljanae Reynolds





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com









1



If approved by the FDA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.