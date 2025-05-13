Tempest Therapeutics Inc. Loss At -$10.86 Mln In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) announced Loss for first quarter of -$10.86 million

The company's earnings came in at -$10.86 million, or -$3.16 per share. This compares with -$7.90 million, or -$4.62 per share, last year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.86 Mln. vs. -$7.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.16 vs. -$4.62 last year.

