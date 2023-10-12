Tempest Therapeutics Falls 48%

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) shares are declining more than 48 percent on Thursday morning trade, from a year-to-date high yesterday. Wednesday, the stock reached new highs after the clinical-stage oncology company adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan, effective immediately.

Currently, shares are at $5.08, down 48.31 percent from the previous close of $9.77 on a volume of 14,054,233.

