Tempest Minerals Set for Major Yalgoo Drilling Effort

Tempest Minerals Limited gears up for an extensive drilling campaign of approximately 5,000 meters at the 4km Remorse Copper Target within their flagship Yalgoo Project in Western Australia. The company has progressed with the necessary regulatory approvals and expects to commence drilling activities in the middle of the year. This move follows the identification of significant copper-zinc anomalies and a larger geological target zone, reflecting Tempest’s proactive exploration strategy in the region.

