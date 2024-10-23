Tempest Minerals Reports High-Grade Iron at Yalgoo

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its Yalgoo Project, where high-grade magnetite iron was intercepted during early drilling at the Remorse target. The discovery of a 32-meter intersection with up to 39.34% iron content opens significant potential for further exploration of iron, base, and precious metals in the area. With multiple untested zones showing similar mineralization, this development could enhance the company’s prospects in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:TEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.