Tempest Minerals Reports High-Grade Iron at Yalgoo

October 23, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its Yalgoo Project, where high-grade magnetite iron was intercepted during early drilling at the Remorse target. The discovery of a 32-meter intersection with up to 39.34% iron content opens significant potential for further exploration of iron, base, and precious metals in the area. With multiple untested zones showing similar mineralization, this development could enhance the company’s prospects in the mining sector.

