Tempest Minerals Promotes Digital Communication for AGM

October 23, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to utilize electronic communications for efficiency and environmental benefits. Shareholders are advised to update their communication preferences online to receive meeting documents and investor information electronically. The company aims to minimize paper usage and enhance communication speed and security by reducing reliance on physical mail.

