Tempest Minerals Plans New Share Issuance

Tempest Minerals Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, with plans to issue a maximum of 103,824,886 ordinary fully paid shares. Key dates for investors include the ex-date on June 4, 2024, record date on June 5, 2024, with the offer closing on June 21, 2024, and the issue date set for June 28, 2024.

