Tempest Minerals Launches Rights Issue for Shareholders

May 30, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Limited has announced a non-renounceable rights issue, offering existing shareholders the chance to purchase one new share for every five held, at a price of $0.008 per share, aiming to raise approximately $830,599. The offer period is set between June 11 and June 21, 2024, with new shares expected to commence trading on July 1, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with professional advisors to make informed decisions regarding this speculative investment opportunity.

