Tempest Minerals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Tempest Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution, were approved at their recent annual general meeting. The Chairman supported each resolution with all undirected proxies, ensuring a smooth passage of proposals. This successful meeting highlights strong shareholder backing for the company’s strategic decisions.

