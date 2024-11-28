News & Insights

Tempest Minerals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution, were approved at their recent annual general meeting. The Chairman supported each resolution with all undirected proxies, ensuring a smooth passage of proposals. This successful meeting highlights strong shareholder backing for the company’s strategic decisions.

