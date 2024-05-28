Tempest Minerals Expands Yalgoo Exploration

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Ltd has completed an extensive geochemical sampling at the Remorse Target in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia, expanding their exploration area to the south of the known copper anomaly. Results from ultrafine assays and multisensor scanning are expected in July 2024, which will enhance the company’s dataset ahead of a major drilling program. This undertaking marks a significant step in Tempest’s ongoing fieldwork and commitment to exploring and developing their mineral assets.

