Tempest Announces Positive Results From Phase 1b/2 Trial Of TPST-1120 In Hepatocellular Cancer

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) Friday announced positive early results from a global randomized Phase 1b/2 clinical study of its TPST-1120 demonstrated clinically-meaningful improvement in multiple categories. The company said the trial combined TPST-1120, a small molecule PPAR? antagonist, with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in a randomized comparison to atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The addition of TPST-1120 resulted in a clinically meaningful improvement in both confirmed and unconfirmed RECIST responses.

TPST-1120 was well tolerated, with safety data consistent with the control regimen. The study was conducted in clinical collaboration with F. Hoffman La-Roche.

Tempest expects the full data set to be presented by Roche at a medical meeting at a later date. ORR was determined by RECIST v1.1, and confirmed responses included at least two scans.

Stephen Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest said, "These randomized data in first-line HCC are exciting and support the promise of TPST-1120 as an active small molecule for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.