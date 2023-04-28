News & Insights

Markets
TPST

Tempest Announces Positive Results From Phase 1b/2 Trial Of TPST-1120 In Hepatocellular Cancer

April 28, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) Friday announced positive early results from a global randomized Phase 1b/2 clinical study of its TPST-1120 demonstrated clinically-meaningful improvement in multiple categories. The company said the trial combined TPST-1120, a small molecule PPAR? antagonist, with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in a randomized comparison to atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The addition of TPST-1120 resulted in a clinically meaningful improvement in both confirmed and unconfirmed RECIST responses.

TPST-1120 was well tolerated, with safety data consistent with the control regimen. The study was conducted in clinical collaboration with F. Hoffman La-Roche.

Tempest expects the full data set to be presented by Roche at a medical meeting at a later date. ORR was determined by RECIST v1.1, and confirmed responses included at least two scans.

Stephen Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest said, "These randomized data in first-line HCC are exciting and support the promise of TPST-1120 as an active small molecule for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.