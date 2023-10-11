News & Insights

Tempest Adopts Rights Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) announced its Board has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan, effective immediately. In connection with this, the Board declared a dividend of one right for each outstanding share of the company's common stock as of the close of business on October 23, 2023, the record date.

The Rights Plan will expire on October 10, 2024 or, if the company's stockholders approve the Rights Plan, on October 10, 2026, unless the rights are earlier redeemed by the company.

