Temperature swings raise risk for EU grains, says crop monitor

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Grain crops in the European Union have largely escaped winter damage so far, but temperature swings in recent weeks could leave them weakened, EU crop-monitoring service MARS said on Monday.

After a freezing spell in early December, which MARS had viewed as favourable in making crops more resistant, Europe experienced exceptionally mild conditions at the turn of the year that brought some plants out of winter dormancy.

"Whilst winter crops in most of Europe remain in fair to good condition, recent warmer than usual weather, and yo-yoing between temperature extremes are concerns," MARS said in a monthly report.

Thawing makes plants more vulnerable to any later cold snaps, while wide variations in temperatures can make them less vigorous for crucial spring growth phases, it added.

Temperatures have cooled progressively in the past week, which traders say should be beneficial for crops.

MARS said that forecasts for this week pointed to temperatures below seasonal norms in western Europe but milder than usual conditions in eastern Europe.

The longer-range seasonal forecast was for likely warmer than usual conditions in most of Europe in February, it added.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

