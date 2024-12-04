News & Insights

Temona, Inc. Faces Financial Challenges in 2024

December 04, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Temona, Inc. (JP:3985) has released an update.

Temona, Inc. reported a significant decrease in net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 22% compared to the previous year. The company faced a net loss of ¥393 million, reflecting ongoing financial challenges. Despite the downturn, Temona remains listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is working towards improving financial performance in the coming fiscal year.

