Temenos (TMNSF) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 96.57

The average one-year price target for Temenos (OTCPK:TMNSF) has been revised to $96.57 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of $87.09 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.44 to a high of $130.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.91% from the latest reported closing price of $63.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temenos. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMNSF is 0.13%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 8,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,968K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 807K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMNSF by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 504K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMNSF by 23.07% over the last quarter.

CCWSX - Chautauqua International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 437K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMNSF by 16.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMNSF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

