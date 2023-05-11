Temenos (SIX:TEMN) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 68.69

The average one-year price target for Temenos (SIX:TEMN) has been revised to 68.69 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 64.77 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.34% from the latest reported closing price of 72.56 / share.

Temenos Maintains 1.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Temenos. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEMN is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 8,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,178K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 799K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEMN by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 459K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEMN by 29.88% over the last quarter.

AWSAX - INVESCO Global Core Equity Fund holds 351K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEMN by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 338K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEMN by 0.40% over the last quarter.

