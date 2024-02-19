Temenos shares rise for first time since Hindenburg hit

News & Insights

February 19, 2024

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss software company Temenos TEMN.S rose more than 6% in early trading on Monday, notching up their first gains since the stock was battered by a report from Hindenburg Research last week alleging accounting irregularities.

Temenos shares had lost around one third of their value since hitting a year-high of nearly 90 Swiss francs earlier this month. By 0925 GMT, the stock was up by 6.25% at 64.40 francs, the first increase since the Hindenburg report on Thursday.

The company, which is due to publish its 2023 results later on Monday, had rejected the report, saying it was confident in the strength of its business, performance and cash position.

The report published by Hindenburg alleged it had uncovered "hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities" at Temenos, and cited public filings and interviews with former employees of the company.

The Swiss company argued that the report contained factual inaccuracies and analytical errors, as well as false and misleading allegations, which it said were "intended to adversely impact the company's share price".

One activist shareholder responded to the report by urging Temenos to replace its CEO, even as it also described some of the contents as "hearsay" from disgruntled employees.

