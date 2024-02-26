Temenos forms special committee to examine Hindenburg allegations

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss software firm Temenos TEMN.S on Monday said its board has formed a "special committee" to oversee the examination of allegations recently raised in a report by Hindenburg Research which wiped out nearly one-third of its stock market value.

"Trust in our business for all stakeholders is paramount and it is our fiduciary duty to provide a thorough robust examination of all allegations raised," Thibault de Tersant, non-executive chairman of the board and special committee said.

"We have therefore appointed leading independent third parties to assist us."

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

