Temenos CEO quits as bank software company reports drop in Q4 earnings

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Temenos TEMN.S is searching for a new chief executive after Max Chuard quit the Swiss financial software company which has been under pressure from activist shareholders.

Petrus Advisers has been calling for the departure of Chuard, saying the executive who has led the company since 2019 was "far out of his depth".

Temenos shares gained nearly 6% in early trading on the Swiss exchange after the announcement.

Petrus welcomed Chuard's departure, although it said the leadership transition did not go far enough with Executive Chairman Andreas Andreades taking over as interim CEO.

Petrus had also previously called for Andreades to step aside, saying he had performed poorly.

"The leadership transition as proposed by Temenos falls short of our demands," Petrus said in a statement.

"Andreades still in power: with the proposed combined role as interim CEO until a new CEO has been found as well as Executive Chairman until the AGM, Andreades ...will have an even more powerful role to play in the coming months."

Temenos shares have more than halved in value in the last 12 months as the company scrapped its full year guidance and reported a steep fall in third quarter profit.

On Monday the Geneva-based company pre-announced its fourth quarter figures, saying its operating profit had fallen by 27% and its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin shrunk to 34% from 44% a year earlier.

Full year results were in line with its revised guidance, it said.

Temenos had previously said decision-making by its banking customers had become more cautious while its costs were rising.

On Monday Chuard, a company veteran of 20 years, acknowledged that 2022 had been difficult, with lower licence sales although sales of software as a service had increased.

"We took decisive action early in Q4 to strengthen our sales leadership and sales execution and this resulted in normalised execution of deal closures in the quarter," he said in a statement.

Still, Chuard decided to step down, Temenos said in a separate statement.

"It is time for Temenos to set a course for the future with the next generation of leadership," Andreades said.

Petrus - which holds a stake of less than 3% in Temenos - said Andreades should not be involved in the search for Chuard's successor, adding its upcoming investor day should be postponed as it made no sense to hold an event under an interim executive.

Bank Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said the fourth-quarter figures were above expectations, while the leadership change could be a positive.

"Following mounting external pressure, the announced change in leadership initiates a period of change which should help to rebuild investor confidence," he said.

