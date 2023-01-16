Temenos CEO quits as bank software company reports drop in Q4 earnings

By John Revill

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Temenos TEMN.S has launched a search for a new chief executive after Max Chuard quit the Swiss financial software company which has been under pressure from activist shareholders.

Petrus Advisers has been calling for the departure of Chuard, saying the executive who has led the company since 2019 was "far out of his depth".

Temenos shares have more than halved in value in the last 12 months as the company scrapped its full year guidance and reported a steep fall in third quarter profit.

On Monday the Geneva-based company preannounced its fourth quarter figures, saying its operating profit had fallen by 27% and its adjusted EBIT margin shrunk to 34% from 44% a year earlier.

Full year results were in line with its revised guidance, it said.

Temenos had previously said decision-making by its banking customers had become more cautious while its costs were rising.

On Monday Chuard, a company veteran of 20 years, acknowledged that 2022 had been difficult, with lower licence sales although sales of software as a service had increased.

"We took decisive action early in Q4 to strengthen our sales leadership and sales execution and this resulted in normalised execution of deal closures in the quarter," he said in a statement.

"Whilst overall it has been a difficult year with macro uncertainty impacting sales cycles in the second half of the year, in Q4 we had strong signings across subscription and term licences with demand across client tiers."

Still, the CEO decided to step down, Temenos said in a separate statement.

Andreas Andreades, executive chairman, will assume duties as acting CEO, with Temenos expecting to fill the post by the end of the year.

"It is time for Temenos to set a course for the future with the next generation of leadership," Andreades said.

Bank Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said the Q4 figures were above expectations, while the leadership change could be a positive.

"Following mounting external pressure, the announced change in leadership initiates a period of change which should help to rebuild investor confidence," he said.

