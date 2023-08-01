TEMENOS AG - ADR (TMSNY) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 80.30

The average one-year price target for TEMENOS AG - ADR (OTC:TMSNY) has been revised to 80.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 76.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.45 to a high of 120.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.97% from the latest reported closing price of 84.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in TEMENOS AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMSNY is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.71% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMSNY by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

