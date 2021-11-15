Temasek-linked consortium hikes bid for Singapore Press Holdings to $2.88 bln

Adds details on deal, background

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cuscaden Peak, a consortium linked to Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, has raised its bid for media and real estate company Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) SPRM.SI to about S$3.9 billion ($2.88 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Cuscaden's new offer, of S$2.4 per SPH share, is a near 15% jump from its initial bid of S$2.1 per share and also tops Keppel's rival offer of S$2.351.

The latest offer by the consortium Cuscaden, which includes billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng and two firms affiliated with Temasek TEM.UL, provides a materially higher proportion of cash, SPH added.

The new offer heats up the potential bidding war among investors eyeing SPH's property assets, which include malls, student accommodation and facilities for care of the elderly.

Both offers are conditional on SPH completing a planned spinoff of its media business.

($1 = 1.3521 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Himani Sarkar)

