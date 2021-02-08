Temasek Holdings says CEO Ho Ching to retire from Oct 1

Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Ho Ching will retire from Oct. 1 and senior executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara will take over.

Ho, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has been the CEO of the investment company since 2004.

Temasek is ranked among the world's biggest investors and had a net portfolio value of S$306 billion ($229.99 billion) in the year to March 2020.

($1 = 1.3305 Singapore dollars)

