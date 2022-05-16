Temasek hikes stake in e-commerce companies Amazon, Pinduoduo

May 16 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings increased its stake in e-commerce companies Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Pinduoduo PDD.O by more than 15%, according to a securities filing released on Monday.

Temasek, among the biggest investors in the world with major investments in Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI, DBS Group DBSM.SI and others, first disclosed a stake in Amazon in 2017 and in Pinduduo in 2020.

The firm is anchored in Asia, with a large exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets, most of which are in China and Singapore. It has been stepping up investments in the United States, especially in the tech sector.

The fund has also sold all its shares in Intel Corp INTC.O as well as Draftkings Inc DKNG.O just months after adding a position in the sports betting company, the filing showed.

It also cut its stake in home rental company Airbnb ABNB.O and telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies LUMN.N by 16.7% and 25.3% respectively, as of March 31, compared with the quarter ended Dec. 31.

It added Nvidia NVDA.O, S&P Global, 1Life Healthcare ONEM.O to its portfolio during the quarter.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

