Temasek hikes stake in e-commerce companies Amazon, Pinduoduo

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings increased its stake in e-commerce companies Amazon.com Inc and Pinduoduo by more than 15%, according to a securities filing released on Monday.

Temasek, among the biggest investors in the world with major investments in Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI, DBS Group DBSM.SI and others, first disclosed a stake in Amazon in 2017 and in Pinduduo in 2020.

The firm is anchored in Asia, with a large exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets, most of which are in China and Singapore. It has been stepping up investments in the United States, especially in the tech sector.

The fund has also sold all its shares in Intel Corp INTC.O as well as Draftkings Inc DKNG.O just months after adding a position in the sports betting company, the filing showed.

It also cut its stake in home rental company Airbnb ABNB.O and telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies LUMN.N by 16.7% and 25.3% respectively, as of March 31, compared with the quarter ended Dec. 31.

It added Nvidia NVDA.O, S&P Global, 1Life Healthcare ONEM.O to its portfolio during the quarter.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

