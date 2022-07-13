Temasek gets fearful when it’s time to be greedy

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s hard to be gung-ho when markets are a mess, but that’s supposed to be the benefit of investing for the long term. Singapore’s Temasek, however, indicated on Tuesday it would be easing back on plans to deploy its $286 billion pool of state capital. It noted that bear markets only tend to bottom after U.S. interest rates have clearly peaked.

Such caution defies Warren Buffett’s advice to be fearful when others are greedy, and vice versa. In practicing what he preaches, his Berkshire Hathaway ended a six-year deal drought in March by agreeing to buy insurer Alleghany for $12 billion. In total, the $612 billion conglomerate invested $51 billion in U.S. stocks in the first quarter after years of bemoaning soaring valuations.

Temasek has not been idle. As a local corporate backstop, it supported Covid-stricken Singapore Airlines and is overseeing the $6 billion merger of oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine and a Keppel-owned rival. Beyond the opportunities on its doorstep, though, there will be plenty of others as investors run scared. To leave them to the Oracle of Omaha and his acolytes is a missed opportunity. (By Jennifer Hughes)

