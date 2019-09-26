Temasek gets 50% stake in Swiss airline caterer Gategroup
ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-based investor Temasek TEM.UL has converted a mandatory exchangeable bond and bought more shares to secure a 50% stake in Gategroup Holding GGRUF.PK, the Swiss airline catering and hospitality group said on Thursday.
RRJ Capital owns the other half of the company.
