Temasek gets 50% stake in Swiss airline caterer Gategroup

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-based investor Temasek TEM.UL has converted a mandatory exchangeable bond and bought more shares to secure a 50% stake in Gategroup Holding GGRUF.PK, the Swiss airline catering and hospitality group said on Thursday.

RRJ Capital owns the other half of the company.

